Anthony Joshua claims he shouldn’t be described in Tyson Fury’s period as rival is ‘six decades forward of me’

ANTHONY JOSHUA claims he should not be pointed out as currently being in the exact same era as rival Tyson Fury – despite the pair set to go toe-to-toe in one particular of the greatest fights in boxing background in 2021.

The pair of heavyweight planet champions have agreed to fight two times in 2021, with AJ beating Kubrat Pulev earlier this thirty day period to retain his belts and established up an all-British unification fight.

Eddie Hearn not long ago uncovered their monster showdown has been ‘verbally agreed’ for Might or June.

Still Joshua, 31 – only just one 12 months Fury’s junior – statements he is ‘five or six years’ at the rear of Fury irrespective of performing at ‘such a fast pace’.

In a September interview with GQ, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champ Joshua explained: “Being globe champion, with all those people knockouts, you do experience form of unstoppable.

“But realistically, in boxing terms, I’m way ahead of exactly where I should really be. I’m operating at this sort of a speedy speed.

“I should not even be in a position where I am stated in Tyson Fury’s period.

“He is five or 6 yrs forward of me in terms of turning specialist.

“In fact, when he was turning professional, I was just placing on my gloves for the to start with time.”

Even with AJ admitting he is some way at the rear of Fury in conditions of boxing encounter, he is adamant he is not ‘intimidated’ by the WBC king.

AJ ongoing: “Let us communicate about him as a boxer. I don’t discover him overwhelming.

“And I haven’t seen him do anything in the ring where by I believe, ‘This guy is likely to be a huge threat’.

“He’s proficient, and he’s awkward, and that is typically enough to get you pretty considerably in everyday living.”

Next his dominant acquire around Pulev, Joshua refused to overtly acknowledge he would combat Fury next.

And Fury hit out at his fellow Brit all through his look on The Jonathan Ross Clearly show past week for dodging the problem.

WBC champ Fury said: “[Joshua] was asked the issue: ‘Do you want to battle Tyson Fury?’

“[It was] incredibly basic and uncomplicated, and he hardly ever answered the query. It was a very simple yes or no respond to was not it?

“Then they claimed, ‘Do you think you’re the most effective heavyweight in the entire world?’ and he went [holds hands up].

“Did not reply the problem. Inquire me, do you want to fight Anthony Joshua?”

Ross duly obliged, to which Fury responded ‘Yes’, just before becoming questioned who is the world’s most effective heavyweight.

Unsurprisingly, he replied: “Me, by a mile. There we go, that’s how you respond to the problem.”

