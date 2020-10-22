Anthony Anderson Explains that the Significance of’Black-ish’ Season 7 reunite

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson talked with celebrities Anthony Anderson and Marcus Scribner since they encouraged the Season 7 yield of”Black-ish.”

Anderson commented why it had been important than ever before to own that fall premiere. He explained,”I believed that it was the wrong movement to get us become a mid-season replacement in light of their protests, police brutality, the election. The optics of this series being transferred into a mid-season rather than premiering in the autumn will look like our voices were muted when at a time such as this they have to get amplified.”

Nate also talked with Marsai Martin and Miles Brown about what is to come to the display. Watch!

“Black-ish” airs Wednesday nights on ABC.