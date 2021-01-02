Ant McPartlin beams on golfing excursion after Anne-Marie Corbett engagement

Ant McPartlin has designed his to start with general public visual appearance considering the fact that proposing to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, and he couldn’t look happier.

The presenter, 45, could not hold the smile from his confront as he arrived at a golfing club in south west London with a person of Anne-Marie’s two daughters.

Ant experienced popped the concern to Anne-Marie, 43, on Xmas Eve in a ‘very passionate setting’ following close to two many years of relationship.

He is also reported to have got the blessing from Anne-Marie’s loved ones before having down on one particular knee.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Below host was viewed using his initially golfing trip of the new yr, and it appeared to be a profitable one as he was spotted substantial-fiveing Anne-Marie’s daughter on the inexperienced.

The pair were also observed with a golf instructor, who appeared to be offering them a lesson ahead of the pair celebrated a specially very good shot.

News of Ant’s engagement was discovered on New Year’s Day, and his co-host Declan Donnelly is mentioned to be ‘thrilled’ at the content news, and is anticipated to be best guy at the wedding.

A spokesperson for Ant instructed Metro.co.uk: ‘Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took area on Christmas Eve at dwelling in a really romantic location.’

A source extra to The Sun: ‘Ant has been setting up this for some time – but desired to make certain the minute was just suitable.

‘He’s a traditionalist, so bought down on one knee soon after very first examining with Anne Marie’s household that he had their blessing. It was tremendous-intimate, and definitely Anne-Marie mentioned “yes” straight absent.’

The couple are expected to tie the knot in 2022 somewhat than this 12 months owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Judging by the smile on Ant’s encounter, he’s evidently however on cloud 9 after a dreamy Xmas.

