Ant Anstead Has Lost a Lot of Weight Since His Breakup, But Wants to Gain it Back

Ant Anstead, the estranged husband of HGTV star Christina Anstead, is opening up about the amount of weight he has lost since his breakup.

The 41-year-old Wheelers Dealers host responded to a comment on his Instagram post that said, “You look thinner.”

Ant wrote, “23 lbs” with the confused face emoji. He added, “Don’t worry I will get it back on 💪🏼 🐷 x.”

Another fan said that he “lost so much weight.” Ant responded by saying, “😕 it’s going straight back on 🍩🍪🧁🍰🍔🌭🍕🐷.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Christina made a BIG purchase following her split from her husband.

The couple announced their split last month. The two share 1-year-old son Hudson. They also both have two kids from previous marriages.