Another Life is a science fiction drama series cast on the online streaming platform Netflix. Created by Aaron Martin, the show has run for over two seasons and recently concluded its 2nd installment. With the way things are going, we are heading towards its third edition.

Another Life first started streaming back in July 2019 where it received overwhelming praises from the fans. With its success, Netflix continued with the second season which streamed in October 2021. With the third season being speculation, let’s talk about Another Life season 3 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Another Life Season 3 Release Date and latest news

Another Life Plot

Set in a somewhat future on the Earth, Another Life features a thrilling plot where an unidentifiable object lands on the planet. Carrying Mobius shape, it doesn’t show any movement at the beginning, however, as it spends more time, things start to change.

Some crystalline towers start growing out of this ship, probably establishing colonies of their species. Wallace is tasked with the research of these alien species and finding out their point of origin. He hands over this mission to his wife Niko.

Niko leads a spaceship called Salvare which is faster than light in terms of speed. Wallace asks her and her crew to find out the origin of these species and also locate them in the universe. It’s a tough job but Earth’s survival depends on it.

She boards Salvare along with her crew and sets out for the journey to find the aliens that sent this unidentifiable object on the Earth. With occasional sleep in the hibernate pod, the crew embarks on the search for the unknown.

Another Life Season 2 Recap

In Another Life season 2 recap, Salvare manages to destroy the Achaian ship but the Achaian demand for humanity to destroy Salvare by sending it to the sun. Meanwhile, the crew of Salvare discovers that Achaians are artificial lifeforms.

They decide to infect them with a virus to put a decisive end to them. In the lasting struggle, they finally manage to defeat them and the rest of the species from the solar system thank them for their generous deed. It is revealed that Salvare 2 may once again rise to the occasion for another exploration exploit.

Another Season 3 Release Date

So far, we haven’t received any official announcement about the release date for the third season, however, we expect that after the conclusion of 2nd season it will be about. Netflix will likely renew the show for another season.

Though the critics have shown some strong words regarding the series, fans have overall loved the show. That’s why despite the negative receives, Netflix has decided to continue the show. Furthermore, they hinted in the last episode about another story arc for the upcoming season.

Even though Salvare is no more, Salvare will once again take shape in the form of its 2nd version. Hopefully, Niko will once again lead the ship along with her crew and discover more species within the space.

Another Life Season 3 Cast

For Another Life season 3 cast, Katee Sackhoff will appear as the main protagonist Niko in the show. Other cast members including Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, and Blue Hunt will also reprise their respective roles when season 3 commences.

What are your thoughts on Another Life season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.