Directed by Aaron Martin, Another Life is a sci-fi mystery web series distributed by Netflix. It stars Kate Sackhoff in the lead role while Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Blu Hunt, and A.J Rivera take the mantle of supporting cast.

Another Life is a pretty popular series garnering praises for its visuals and story. However, it has been a center of criticism for many other aspects. Despite being a mixed opinionated show for season 1, we are still getting another season of Another Life. Here is Another Life season 2 release date, trailer, spoilers, and more.

Another Life Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers, and Other

Another Life Season 1 Plot

In Another Life season 1, the story begins when an unidentifiable object lands on the planet and starts forming a tower. Having no idea about it or how to approach the foreign entity, Eric Wallace, a well-known name in the interstellar industry of the USA tries to make the first contact and communicate with the alien beings.

He includes his wife Niko in the mission and hands her over Salvare, an advanced spaceship with the mission of finding. The origins of this species. She takes a young crew with her in Salvare and goes on the mission to make contact with the people who sent this unidentifiable object to the Earth.

Another Life’s story takes Niko through various hardships and struggles as she comes across some unimaginable situations. It makes up for a great space adventure drama and the main lead plays her role to the fullest potential to keep the show interested.

Another Life Season 2 Spoilers

In Another Life season 2 spoilers, there are few deaths within the crew. When you go out into unexplored territory, terrible things are bound to happen. And for a space genre, that’s a reoccurring theme. Some crucial people whose storylines are unresolved will die in season 2 which is an unnerving fact considering that there were many interesting things left for them.

The biggest threat in season 2 is Achaians who is posing a direct threat to the Earth. Even though the members of Salvare were able to take care of other dangers, their biggest threat remains in the form of Achaians.

After some thwarting action, the Earthlings can take down Achaians and save their planet for good. But it’s not going to remain safe all the time since Niko and her crew are yet to discover the real entities that have occupied the planet. They’ll learn more next season.

Another Life Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers, and Other

Another Life Season 2 Cast

For Another Life season 2 cast, most of the members will reprise their respective roles. Kate will play her role of protagonist Niko as usual while other crew members will also appear in action for the same. But the biggest question is if we will get another season or not.

Another Life Season 2 Release Date

For Another Life season 2 release date, you can tune into Netflix from October 14th, 2021, and start streaming all the episodes of Another Life season 2. There are 10 episodes in total and you can change watch them as they’re available on the same date.

What are your thoughts on Another Life season 2? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.