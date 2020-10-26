Anniversary special! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan images that describe adore

If there is 1 couple in Bollywood everybody looks around, it’s Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The duo was wed for 29 years today and it’s quite endearing to realise the group has nearly understood each other all of their lives since they met in college. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have three lovely kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and therefore are usually snapped going out for holidays together. The family is very close knit and consistently manages to take some time out for each other regardless of their various schedules.

Now, SRK and Gauri indicate their 29th wedding anniversary and people believed to celebrate the marriage for both of these beautiful souls. We have a stroll down memory lane and also deliver you a couple of images of these in the past which are certain to make your heart melt down in a jiffy. Well, so settle back and appreciate this love saga by means of a course of images.