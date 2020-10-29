Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire’s Real-Life Friendship

Alexis Rose along with Stevie Budd might well not have much in common Schitt’s Creek, however IRL, the actresses who perform them could not be closer. For five decades and six months, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire spent countless hours together on place, and judging by each of their adorable pics collectively on social networking, both have forged a bond to life. It is a gorgeous friendship which almost never occurred as — as Annie shown to Vulture through an April 2018 interview — she originally auditioned to play with Stevie but knew she couldn’t pull off the function once she watched Emily perform. “I really don’t wish to stay in a universe where Emily does not play Stevie!” Annie added. And we do not need to stay in a universe where both are not besties. Take a look at the gallery to get their most adorable BFF pics of time.