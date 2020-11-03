Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara Reunite at Hudson’s Bay Ad

Aw, David! )

It appears like Schitt’s Creek costars Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara could not get enough of each other, since they have reunited for Hudson Bay’s vacation advertisements. The Emmy Award-winning actresses lately engaged in certain merry commercials to the Canadian department shop, bringing us to the spirit of observing (and possibly, some ancient shopping?) .

It has been a moment since Annie and Catherine have graced our screens collectively, their September award series nighttime apart. Because Schitt’s Creek‘s last season landed Netflix a month, I have been overlooking out the Roses and all their hijinks, therefore I will take this miniature design for all its value! Catch up to the adorable advertisements in the videos over and under — Moira and Alexis will be so very happy.