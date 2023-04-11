The Story Behind her Impressive Net Worth: Anne Wajcicki’s Path to Success

American businesswoman Anne E. Wojcicki, born on 28 July 1973, is co-founder and CEO of the personal genomics firm 23andMe. Together with Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza, she founded the business in 2006 to grant the general public access to their genetic data. Also, she served on the board of the Breakthrough Prize and is a co-founder. In 2007, Wojcicki wed Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google; they later divorced. As the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, a direct-to-consumer DNA testing business that enables customers to test for ancestry and health risks, Wojcicki is best known. Also, with the help of Glaxo and their $300 million investment, Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza founded the business in 2006 to give everyday people access to their genetic information, which could lead to knowledge about diseases or treatments.

Anne Wojcicki’s Net Worth

American entrepreneur and businesswoman Anne Wojcicki has an estimated net worth of $800 million. She co-founded and served as 23andMe’s CEO Wojcicki, a biotechnology and personal genetics company. With Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza, Anne co-founded 23andMe in 2006. “Time” magazine named their unique genome test “Invention of the Year” in 2008.

Wojcicki co-founded the Breakthrough Prize, which honours “research into curing diseases and extending human life,” and was named “The Most Daring CEO” by “Fast Company” in 2013. Also, Anne was highlighted on “Forbes” magazine’s “Global Game Changers List” in 2017, and in 2021, she was listed as the 25th richest self-made woman in America and the 90th most powerful woman in the world.

23andMe and Richard Branson’s VG Acquisition Corp merged in June 2021, and 23andMe was then renamed 23andMe Holding Co. By closing the deal, 23andMe’s value increased by almost $600 million, reaching $3.5 billion.

Anne Wojcicki Early Life

Susan Wojcicki, a former CEO of YouTube, and Janet Wojcicki, an anthropologist and epidemiologist, are Wojcicki’s two older sisters. Wojcicki was born in Palo Alto, California. Esther Wojcicki (née Hochman), a teacher and journalist, and Stanley Wojcicki, an emeritus physics professor at Stanford University born in Poland, are her parents. The three sisters spent their formative years at Stanford. She began playing ice hockey and learning to figure skate when she was fourteen.

Wojcicki studied at Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California, where she served as editor of the student newspaper The Oracle and received awards for her sports writing. At Yale University, she graduated with a bachelor of science in biology in 1996. Also, she participated in the varsity women’s ice hockey team while she was there. She studied molecular biology at the University of California, San Diego and the National Institutes of Health.

Anne Wojcicki Career Foundation

Following graduation, Wojcicki worked as a healthcare consultant for Investor AB and Passport Capital, two San Francisco-based investment firms. Anne worked for four years as a healthcare investment analyst, managing investments in the industry with a focus on biotechnology firms. She gave up taking the MCAT to enrol in medical school. Also, she concentrated on biological research after becoming disillusioned with Wall Street’s culture and attitude towards health care.

Consumers can buy testing kits that reveal details about their ancestry, health, and genetic traits for $99, $199, and $499. The business collects saliva samples that customers mail in, analyses the genetic data, and posts the results online for the customer to see. The company got its name from the 23 pairs of chromosomes found in a typical human cell.

In 2008, Time magazine named the company’s genome test kit “Invention of the Year.” The Food and Drug Administration began to approve 23andMe’s health-related tests in 2015, including those that assess risk for coeliac disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, sickle cell anaemia, and certain cancers.