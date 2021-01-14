Anne Hathaway Needs to Be Called By a Various Title

[ad_1]

“Each time I step out in general public and someone phone calls my title, I imagine they are heading to yell at me.”

Anne Hathaway wants to be called by a distinct name.

For the duration of Tuesday’s virtual look on “The Tonight Display with Jimmy Fallon,” the Oscar-successful star, 38, built a plea for folks to use “Annie” in its place of “Anne.”

“When I was 14 several years old, I did a professional, and I experienced to get my SAG card and they questioned me, ‘Well, what do you want your name to be?'” she commenced. “And I was like, ‘Well, it need to be my identify. My name’s Anne Hathaway.’ So that seemed like the suitable alternative, but it by no means happened to me that for the rest of my daily life, individuals will connect with me Anne.”

“The only person who at any time phone calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she’s truly mad at me,” she continued. “Like, genuinely mad.”

“And so each individual time I stage out in community and another person phone calls my identify I think they’re likely to yell at me,” she quipped. “People today are like, ‘Anne!’ And I’m like ‘What? What did I do?!'”

She went on to say how co-staff on film sets obtain “workarounds” to her title simply because “the reality is nobody’s comfortable with” calling her Anne.

“It doesn’t match,” the “Locked Down” star extra. “I am an Annie. People today phone me H, individuals contact me Hath, so sense free, call me anything at all but Anne.”

The star also dished on her childhood crush, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“He was on that demonstrate for a whilst… ‘Who’s the Manager.’ No, ‘Growing Pains,'” she exclaimed. “I don’t bear in mind, I just recall remaining like, ‘Hi! Who’s that?!'”