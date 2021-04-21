AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord is opening up about something very, very personal.

The actress, best known for her roles on Nip/Tuck and 90210, said on Tuesday that she’s been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID), which was previously known as multiple personality disorder.

“I am absolutely uninterested in shame,” she told Dr. Daniel Amen in a YouTube conversation of the stigma surrounding the disorder.

“There is nothing about my journey that I invite shame into anymore,” the 33-year-old added.

“And that’s how we get to the point where we can articulate the nature of these pervasive traumas and stuff, as horrible as they are.”

McCord said in this same interview that she had been previously been diagnosed with DID, and simply chose now to go public with the information.

She also spoke in the past about being raped as a teenager — and the understandable trauma it caused.

“A year ago, I was in treatment for PTSD and memories of child sexual abuse came back for years all the way until I was 11 years,” McCord told People Magazine in September 2019.

She explained this week to Amen that her past roles helped bring her diagnosis to light, including her time as Naomi Clark on the aforementioned Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, which ran on The CW for five seasons … from 2008 to 2012.

“In my history, you’ll see me, I would just show up with the black wig and a new personality and I was this tough little baddie,” she said.

“And then I’d be the bohemian flower child and also being an actress, my ability to split all of my roles — all of my roles were split, but I didn’t even realize I was doing it at all until I did a project [during] 90210.”

This was a reference to the 2012 horror movie Excision, which McCord filmed in-between seasons.

“I played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I feel I am on the inside.

“It was very exposing, very confronting, probably a bit re-traumatizing without realizing it.”

She continued:

”The crazy thing about it was that I wrapped that film at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday and had to be happy, crazy Beverly Hills blonde bombshell on Wednesday at noon.

“I couldn’t find her; she was not accessible. I was dark, I was very deep into this character Pauline, and I couldn’t get [out].”

From there, McCord also recalled being “co-conscious” of her true identity… along with a split personality she called “little Anna” at age 13.

“She was a balls to the wall, middle fingers to the sky, anarchist from hell who will stab you with the spike ring that she wears, and you’ll like it. Then she’ll make you lick the blood from it,” McCord said.

“She was a nasty little creature, but I have so much gratitude to her because she got me out of the hell that I was in.”

The star has now vowed to “change this narrative around” of the stigma of DID.

“For me, my heart is to change this narrative around these behaviors that follow [the] trial of the trauma, and not treating someone or responding to someone or judging someone from their actions,” she said.

“But asking what happened to you, how did we get here?”

Edit Delete