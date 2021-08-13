Currently airing on its first season How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom is an ongoing anime series. Its an isekai anime series based on the manga of the same name. If you’re looking for more series like this, we are here for you. Today we will be listing top 10 Anime like How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom.

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom is slightly different than generic isekai these days. Its protagonist doesn’t have any overwhelming ability. Instead he uses his knowledge from the Earth and applies it on his kingdom. If you enjoy that kind of story, check out the list down below.

Top 10 Anime Like How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an isekai story like the one mentioned above. In this, the protagonist is a slime reincarnated in another world. His name is Rimuru Tempest and in the series he creates his nation filled with creatures of different kind.

The nation building aspect of this series replicates that of How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom. Furthermore, Rimuru possesses extremely high magic ability which makes him really strong character in his world. It is a fun series jammed with action and a unique story. It is available to stream on YouTube.

Overlord

Based on the light novel of the same name, Overlord is an anime series with 3 seasons already out. Its 4th season is coming out later this year. In Overlord, main character Momonga gets transported in the world of game called YGGDRASIL. All of his subordinates and people within the game have now become real with their own consciousness.

Momonga is very strong character and sort of portrayed as a villain in the eyes of people. However, to him, its just another game where he defeats and conquers people. Overlord is highly popular series, especially among isekai fans and it will be returning very soon with next installment.

Gate

Gate takes a rather unique approach compared to most of the isekai. It features a world where a gate to different planet has opened that resides people in sort of medival magic setting. The military from Earth wants to extend their hands to this new world which is filled with resources.

There’s a great sense of exploration that this series offers and remains consistent throughout it. Things to notice in this is how people from Earth employ their advanced weapon tech to deal with the bad people from world outside of gate. The protagonist in this story is a middle aged man, which is unlike most of the isekai, however, he’s fitting for this kind of role.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Often dubbed as one of the best isekai anime of all time, The Rising of the Shield Hero presents a tragic story of Naofumi who becomes victim of unsolicited accusations. But it doesn’t take much for him to get his reputation back and get the sweet revenge which is rather famous among the fans.

Its set in the world of magic and Naofumi along with other 3 heroes get summoned to save a nation from peril. Naofumi has the role of Shield Hero which is despised by people but he makes a good use of it to overpower villains around him.

Konosuba

Gender equality in humours fashion? Konosuba is right place to find that. Featuring Kazuma as protagonist who dies in rather pathetic manner and gets reincarnated in another world, it is a funny story of 4 companions. Kazuma is joined in his quest by a useless goddess, an explosive witch and overly masochist knight.

Probably the most famous isekai, Konosuba has earned different place among the hearts of many fans. Its use of generic isekai troops and voice acting has been highlights of the show. Recently, the show had a new movie and it received massively positive reception.

Re:Zer0

Re: Zer0 is a different setting. It doesn’t feature a world like How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom or puts protagonist in the position of overseer, but he does save people using his power “Return by Death”. Subaru is one of the most tragic character, having to go through same pain and agony again and again.

However, using his powers does offer him multiple chances to correct the mistakes. Re:Zer0 has been cited as one of the best isekai of last decade and it’s still ongoing. We may get to see it’s next season pretty soon.

In Another World With Smartphone

Alright, this isn’t as good as other shows mentioned above but it’s certainly an addictive cake. The story involves main character who dies by the mistake of God. In return of causing his death, God gifts him a smartphone embezzled with supernatural features and transfers him to another world.

His smartphone is capable of doing pretty much everything, making him probably strongest person on the planet. Its plot isn’t intricate or detailed but it does offer some enjoyable 12 episode ride. Though, we aren’t sure whether we will get sequel anytime soon.

How Not To Summon A Demon Lord

One of the most hilarious isekai, How Not To Summon A Demon Lord is a 12 episode anime with featuring an unsocial MC who now has to interact with people to survive. The protagonist gets transported into a video game world where he’s best at. Incidentally, he was summoned by two beautiful ladies and now his goal is to disband that spell and return to his world.

Diablo, the main character is really strong since he acquires the same character that he used while playing games. This makes him really strong in the world of game and people often get surprised by his use of magic. Like previous titles, the chances of another season for this show dropping is pretty low.

The Ambition of Oda Nobuna

Ambition of Oda Nobuna features a world similar to How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom, the only difference lies in the fact that it’s real and magic-less. The protagonist Yoshiharu gets sent back in time during an important Japanese history period. He possess pretty high knowledge of events that took place during that time and uses it to his advantage.

There are only some cute girls in the show which yo you certainly wouldn’t expect from a historical show. Overall, it’s a good watch and certainly enjoyable if you’re looking for anime like How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom.

Sword Art Online

The name that comes to most of people’s mind when they hear the word isekai, Sword Art Online is a genre defining anime. Of course it’s a lot different than what many isekai these days are configured.

However, its certainly a foundational title. While it’s story and characters aren’t strong suit (although the latest season has improved things significantly) its still a guilty pleasure. Watch it if you like high fantasy worlds like the one in How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom.

So these are some of the anime like How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom. How many have you watched out of those? Which ones are your favourites? Let us know down in the comments.