Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene recall Saroj Khan because Tezaab finishes 32 decades

The movie that created Madhuri Dixit iconic, the movie that gave us the very adored set in Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit along with the film which surpassed the value of dancing numbers in our films, finishes 32 years old discharge. We are speaking about Tezaab, the movie that starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and shattered all of the records using its iconic variety Ek Do Teen.

Now Anil Kapoor took into his Twitter accounts to try to remember the movie and pay an ode to the woman that made this film historical. Anil Kapoor shared an image of Amul’s mythical slogans — that frequently draw sketches on current subjects. From the film one sees that the Amul figurines because the overdue Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit plus it includes the tagline expression — By Your A,B, C into the ek, Can, Teen of dancing. The celebrity captioned this film saying,’To the legend that produced the tune Ek, Do, Teen well-known along with her vision and art! This ones to the Saroj ji! Number 32YearsOfTezaab.’

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 11, 2020

Madhuri Dixit shortly approving the article and captioned it stating’how accurate,’ and additional joining-hands plus also a red-heart emoticon. The celebrities recalled that the overdue Saroj Khan who passed away earlier this season. Tezaab left Madhuri Dixit an overnight celebrity as her hit variety Ek Do Teen became filmed and topped the charts. Her dance moves that were choreographed by Saroj Khan turned into a blockbuster and the USP of the movie. The movie stays unique at the history of Indian theatre and the celebrities have credited its success into Saroj Khan, since the film is known for this song and providing us the eternal dance diva — Madhuri Dixit. Offering you Saroj Khan… your job will probably be recalled.