Anika Noni Rose Declares: Your Princess Has Found Her Prince!

The American actress and singer Anika Noni Rose. Probably her most well-known role is providing the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, Disney’s first major role for an African-American princess. In 2011, she became one of Disney’s Legends.

Has Anika Noni-Rose Tied the Knot?

Unexpectedly, Anika Noni Rose has tied the knot. The “Princess and the Frog” heroine, now 50 years old, announced her marriage to actor Jason Dirden, 42, on Twitter on January 17. “Basically, I just finished a major project. There is a Prince in the castle for your Princess, “She used Twitter to express her thoughts. Happy times for me and @jasondirden.

Details of the couple’s wedding were discussed by Rose in a recent interview with Brides, also released on January 17. While neither star confirmed their relationship status publicly, Rose revealed that her spouse proposed to her in December 2021, during his family’s annual Secret Santa Zoom.

Rose reported that Jason had played a wonderful video he had made about their time together, set to Norah Jones’s “Come Away With Me,” and included a phone chat with his father about love, partnership, and Jason’s wish to propose. After the video was through, “he got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of all our friends and family.”

Despite only having two months to prepare, the couple managed to coordinate their hectic schedules and set the wedding for October 16, 2022. “We hadn’t anticipated needing such a short amount of time to organize the wedding. Our original plan called for a year, “When Dirden did so, it was with others.

At the end of the day, they tied the knot on the Los Angeles grounds of the Paramour Estate in front of their closest friends and family, with “Euphoria” actor Colman Domingo serving as the officiant. In the evening, the newlyweds went on a bike ride, per the groom’s request, and the Brides reported that the reception closed with Domingo doing the electric slide.

Brides report that Rose and Dirden met in 2014 while costarring in a Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun,” however the couple has been somewhat tight-lipped about their romance. The two of us were pals for a while,” Rose revealed. We drifted apart, did our own thing for a while, and eventually reconnected. ‘It was the appropriate time for both of us to be open and available for the prospect of what we have now,’ Dirden continued.

They both have successful jobs, but according to Rose, “neither one of us actually planned to end up with anyone in the business.” “We enjoy ourselves very much. Important as it may be, we have a great deal of fun together “She said. And we try to keep our business conversations to a minimum.

The actor gave the pair some advice for soon-to-be weds as the interview came to a close. All the “bad” things that happened during the planning process led to something much greater, she remarked. “It’s possible that your “plan b” turns out to be the best possible option. Indeed, we did.”

