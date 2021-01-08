Angelina Pivarnick Opens Up About FDNY Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The fact star won a $350,000 settlement in 2020.

For the initially time on “Jersey Shore Family Getaway,” star Angelina Pivarnick opened up about her non-public struggle with the New York Hearth Office about sexual harassment claims.

The reality Tv star labored as an EMT on Staten Island from 2016-2018 and, during that time, mentioned one supervisor manufactured unwelcome physical and verbal sexual advancements whilst another created vulgar responses about her sexual intercourse everyday living. She sued in 2019 and FDNY settled with Pivarnick for $350,000 in 2020.

All through a supper with The Situation’s spouse Lauren Sorrentino on Thursday’s new episode of her MTV fact display, Pivarnick spoke about what she went via.

“It’s actually all over the place and it is really been a total calendar year of dealing with lawyers and acquiring to rehash it,” she defined. “To other people, staying an EMT is practically nothing, but I wanted to aid people today for a living and appropriate absent, lieutenants have been indicating disgusting things to me and practically just one of them touched me.”

In the go well with, she claimed one lieutenant “grabbed and squeezed her buttock … and produced contact with her vaginal spot.” Soon after she stood up to him, she was allegedly offered negative assignments and cleanup duty. The other person, she suggests, would question her, “How quite a few fellas on ‘Jersey Shore’ have you f–ked?'”

“Every single time I would go to perform, I might do the signal of the cross ahead of walking in,” she told Lauren. “It was quite tricky for me to be in that predicament and be the person getting it. I saved going and I experienced to say anything, I couldn’t get it any extra.”

Outlining that the alleged harassment went on for two several years, Pivarnick explained she went to a therapist to speak about her treatment and “even opening up to her about it was hard.”

“I consider I enable all the excess weight of my existence weigh me down. I’m happy that now, I can set it behind me,” she added.

“It was challenging for me, simply because no one actually understands that,” she continued. “The boys, I did not seriously get into it with them mainly because they’re guys, they do not know how it is to be a female.”

After the settlement, a spokesperson for the city’s Legislation Division reported, “The FDNY requires allegations of sexual harassment very seriously. Ms. Pivarnick’s assert was entirely investigated, and the suitable corrective motion was taken. This settlement was in the ideal passions of the metropolis.”

“Jersey Shore Relatives Getaway” airs Thursdays on MTV.

