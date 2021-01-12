Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira: Is It In excess of? Previously?!?

As faithful Jersey Shore enthusiasts know nicely, the marriage between Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira was seen by the two individuals involved as a overall failure.

Why?

Because Angelina’s co-stars/bridesmaids used their reception toast to roast the heck out of their alleged pal.

To this day, Pivarnick laments what transpired and has said she could redo the entire wedding ceremony.

Nevertheless, Angelina may well have to have to target a lot less on their wedding these days — and more on their genuine marriage.

Why?

Due to the fact it may well be fallen aside.

Heck, it might have now fallen apart.

This is merre speculation, we ought to note.

But it is speculation that is now spreading like wildfire close to the Online… thanks to something Pivarnick just posted on Instagram.

“It is only been 9 days into the new yr and I have previously realized a lot,” Angelina wrote as a caption to the image above, incorporating:

I commit to making this 12 months the finest one but.

Onto greater and far better points. #growing #studying #betteringmyself #contentment #achievement #prosperity #newstart #positivity #nonegativity.

Pivarnick did not present any specifics further than this information.

Astute observers have recognized two factors, nevertheless:

Much less than a week before, Angelina posted a entire-glam image wherever she sat in a alluring all-black blazer and pant combo and wrote the caption “Keepin in Movin.”

She and her spouse no for a longer time folllow each other.

Is it even now presumptuous to condition this partnership is above? Yes.

But it truly is not willdly presumptuous, centered on all we have taken note of and in depth previously mentioned.

A single follower, for case in point, expressed her curiosity to Reddit, inquiring

“Angelina and Chris getting divorced? They stopped pursuing just about every other and her two modern posts are suggesting moving on.”

Other people joined in on the sentinement, as a single came right out and reported:

“Lol I’m not amazed! Who would want to be married to someone who talks to them like they’re doggy s**t.”

Harsh, but… honest?

Most likely.

Pivarnick and Larangeira got married in November of 2019.

As outlined formerly — and as has been documented on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family members Vacation — drama erupted at the event when Angelina’s 3 Jersey Shore stars designed a speech that involves jokes at the bride’s expens.

Pivarnick was visibly peeved at the time and the group even booed.

She even now has not gotten around it, which has led some MTV viewers to develop sick and drained of her whining.

“Angelina and enhancing is the explanation this display is having uninteresting,” a person critic wrote on Reddit in late December, piling on at the time as follows:

“Every time Angelina is current there is drama which is unneeded. I dislike both manufacturing and Angelina equally.”

We’ve heard nothing about Angelina receiving fired by producers.

But if there seriously are troubles in her relationship?

And she definitely is let go by MTV?

Possibly she’ll eventually have some absolutely free time to target on romance to see if it can be saved.

