Andy Ruiz Jr displays off system transformation after losing outstanding 20lbs as Joshua conqueror trains for major ring return

ANDY RUIZ JR appears a significantly cry from the bloated boxer who shed his rematch from Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican was blasted for piling on the lbs . when he conceded his heavyweight titles to the Brit a year back.

But he has revealed off his fantastic system transformation as he plots his return to the ring.

Ruiz Jr, 31, appears to have ditched the partying and Snickers bars to get himself back again in battling form.

‘The Destroyer’ disclosed his intentions to get again amongst the ideal by parting approaches with his former trainer in favour of Eddy Reynoso, who also trains Canelo Alvarez.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ruiz Jr can be seen being place by way of his paces and launching the still left hooks that gave AJ nightmares in their initially meeting.

Alongside the movie he wrote: “Doing the job tricky getting ready for whoever is up coming. Many thanks to God we are on the right keep track of.”

Ruiz Jr confirmed he has dropped 20lbs whilst admitted he has been worked to the core.

He claimed: “It’s challenging man. I have hardly ever completed this in my whole lifestyle.

“Hardly ever raise weights, never ever had a actual physical coach like they are doing… It is time to execute, time to get it back, time to do the job hard.”

With old foe AJ set to experience Tyson Fury following year, Ruiz Jr is nevertheless looking for out his upcoming opponent.

But Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn verified it could appear in the variety of Dillian Whyte.

Speaking to Sky Sporting activities Information, Hearn claimed: “We will be achieving out to other gamers in the heavyweight division to see if they extravagant it.

“I might enjoy to make Ruiz Jr vs Whyte, Wilder vs Whyte, Ortiz vs Whyte.”