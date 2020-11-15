Andy Cohen Teases Shady 'RHOP' Reunion

Andy Cohen hopped on his Instagram Live to discuss an update concerning the actual Housewives of Potomac reunion.

From the clip, Andy states:

“I am not gonna reveal them , but I have a Grande Dame for my best, and also a Gizelle into the left”

Fans were amazed as they totally anticipated Monique Samuels and Cadiace Dillard sitting both sides of them given their volatile fight this collection.

The Bravo exec lately clarified why they revealed the struggle between both women:

“We did some thing we actually practically have never done. Usuallywe cut off from some thing like that cause it is not something we want to occur. We do not enjoy it,” he explained.

RHOP MIDSEASON TRAILER SEASON 5

“We do not think that it goes on this particular franchise. In cases like this, we really leaned to it since we had a lot of people saying,’Why not show it’ And it also turned into this a point of controversy for the remaining part of the season. We had been cutting stuff and we were all like,’We are going to reveal it'”