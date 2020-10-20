Andy Cohen Reunites With Beloved Dog Wacha Seconds Following Tearful Re-Homing!

Life has been great again between man and man’s closest friend in nyc this weekend — even if just for just a time.

Andy Cohen shown on the weekend he’d reunited temporarily with his cherished pet Wacha. As you’ll remember, the TV server decided to re-home back the dog in May after”an episode” between”signals of aggression” that allegedly abandoned practitioners to suggest transferring the dog to the security of everybody including Andy’s currently 20-month-old kid Benjamin Allen Cohen.

On Saturday, however, the hassle of needing to re-home the puppy was gone if just for a short moment! The Watch What Happens Live sponsor shared with a movie clip of their puppy onto his Instagram Stories (see above, plotted ) showing to the world the two old pals have been taking a stroll through the streets of New York City together! The same as old times!

The Bravo exec and on-air character updated fans from the movie whilst walking together with Wacha, stating:

“Reunited with my friend now. He is pleased to be walking around his old man. He is happy, he is healthy, he is pissing on what in the area. God is great, Wacha’s fine, life is great.”

Haha! Awww!

It is a bittersweet moment, needless to say, since Andy and Wacha can not be eternally reunited again following the puppy’s re-homing at the beginning of the summer. However, it was to get the very best at the moment, as Cohen clarified when he left the difficult choice. It seems like Wacha — who’s called later Michael Wacha, a former pitcher to Cohen’s beloved St. Louis Cardinals — will be doing and could be anticipated with his new family!

It is not ideal, but it worked out in the long run. We like to view it! Anyway, that the 52-year old is far occupied as a new daddy, anyways, together with cute little Benjamin in the home. Life is good outside in NYC!

Today, Cohen has to scramble to make the most of a summertime evaluations bonanza around at Bravo and substitute a few essential incoming cast members around the actual Housewives of Beverly Hills. There haven’t been any lack of reports and rumors on this front , so it feels just like Andy has his job cut out for him . Another day hoping to remain along with this reality TV world, we assume!

Still, is not it heartwarming to watch Wacha again, Perezcious viewers?

This had been such a miserable day once we learned that he was up-rooted along with re-homed, however we could not be more happy to understand today that he is as happy as could be! So sweet!

