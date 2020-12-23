Andy Cohen Introduces Child to Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon and Much more

There is a 1st time for almost everything! Andy Cohen’s son, Benjamin, is only 3 months outdated, but the Bravo host’s baby boy has by now satisfied quite a few of his dad’s well-known good friends.

“Big working day for my boy,” the Look at What Comes about Live With Andy Cohen host, 50, captioned a Thursday, February 28, Instagram carousel. “#QueenOfTheMorning #KingOfLateNight #CollegeRoommate.”

In the initial photo, Kelly Ripa wore a burp fabric and a massive smile as she held the swaddled newborn on her lap. Jimmy Fallon gazed down at a sleeping Benjamin in the subsequent shot, and Cohen’s higher education roommate Dave Ansel grinned with the minor 1 in his arms in the following two photos.

This isn’t the initial time that Benjamin has met Cohen’s friends. 1 day prior to hanging out with Ripa, 48, Fallon, 44, and Ansel, the Bravo personality posted a pic of Anderson Cooper with his son.

The CNN anchor, 51, bent over the infant’s crib though Benjamin appeared up at him. “Uncle Anderson received an distinctive,” Cohen captioned the shot.

Bruce Bozzi also got an early seem at Cohen’s toddler boy, who arrived through surrogate on February 4. Two days afterwards, the Most Talkative creator shared two pics of him and his close friend in the clinic.

“Here’s a #TBT 11 years in the generating!” he captioned the write-up. “First is November 2007 w/ most effective friend @brucebozzi on the day of my goddaughter, Ava’s, delivery. Swipe to Monday, the working day Bruce’s godson, Benjamin, was born. What a journey through lifestyle friendship requires us, and how blessed am I.”

The new dad added: “PS I’M SO OUT OF IT I Believed IT WAS THURS.”

Cohen announced that he had a baby on the way for the duration of a December episode of his show. “After quite a few yrs of very careful deliberation, a good sum of prayers and the gain of science — if all goes according to plan, in about 6 weeks time, I’m going to come to be a father,” he explained to his viewers. “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my upcoming. Family signifies everything to me and getting just one of my individual is a little something that I have wanted in my coronary heart for my complete life.”