Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper’s Ideal BFF Moments

Two peas in a pod! Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper share almost everything from equivalent initials to similar professions, which helps make it quick to see why the twosome are greatest buddy goals.

The Enjoy What Transpires Are living host and Cooper initially met in the early ’90s when they were virtually set up on a blind day. Nevertheless, the pair’s dynamic by no means grew to become passionate for the reason that Cohen broke the CNN information anchor’s “cardinal rule” of relationship — mentioning his socialite mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

“Andy and I were being 1st established up on a blind date, which hardly ever happened mainly because we experienced a cellular phone call and soon after two minutes I claimed, ‘I’m not courting this guy,’” Cooper recalled on Enjoy What Occurs Reside in December 2016. “He broke my cardinal rule … he pointed out my mother inside of the initially 4 sentences of conference me.”

Though the duo in no way went on a date, they forged a friendship that developed into an equally strong doing the job partnership. Cohen and Cooper have hit the road with each other each individual yr given that 2016 for their conversational stage tour, “AC2: An Personal Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.” The Radio Andy host has also joined Cooper to cohost CNN’s New Year’s Eve Are living since 2017.

Cohen and the Absolutely nothing Left Said writer not only aid each individual other skillfully but have leaned on each and every other by the ups and downs of their individual life. The Bravo exec shared a touching tribute in honor of Cooper’s mom, Gloria, when she died in June 2019.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an remarkable woman who lived a existence crammed with outstanding peaks and unattainable road blocks,” Cohen wrote at the time by using Instagram. “Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor. In simple fact, Anderson’s legendary and infectious giggle comes from his mom. Sending Anderson all my enjoy, and might she Relaxation In Peace.”

Cooper was also by Cohen’s facet — although however respecting social distancing tips — as the Bravo host recovered from coronavirus in April 2020. Cohen shared a photo of his pal riding by his New York Metropolis apartment by using Instagram.

“This is about as close as I’ll be acquiring to @andersoncooper for a while…. (on 10x zoom lens btw!)” Cohen captioned the blurry image.

The BFFs have also both equally achieved a big milestone —becoming mother and father. Cohen welcomed his son, Benjamin, through surrogate in February 2019. Cooper, for his component, announced the start of his son, Wyatt, via surrogate in April 2020.

Cohen uncovered via Instagram in May 2020 that he hopes their sons will “be greatest friends” when they get older — just like their dads.

Scroll down to see Cohen and Cooper’s sweetest BFF times.