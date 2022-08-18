Android Secret Codes and Hacks: A Comprehensive List of Custom Dialer Codes for Android Devices

Nowadays, almost everyone owns a smartphone, but did you know that some of the information on your phone can be unlocked with a secret code that could be useful in the future? You’ll be astounded by the feature that emerges when you open your dial pad, enter the secret code, and push the call button. A few service providers have even deleted the secret code, and some functionalities are only available on Android or iPhone devices. Just give it a shot to learn more!

Code for iPhone & Android: *#06#

If you enter the code before misplacing your phone, that is, knowing this shortcode will come in handy if you ever lose your phone. Your phone displays an IMEI number, which is specific to each smartphone and can be found by typing this into your keypad, may be seen.

Code for Android: *#*#4636#*#

When you enter this code, a menu displaying data consumption statistics for your phone will appear. Here’s how to get your iPhone’s deleted text messages back.

Code for Android: *#*#0*#*#*

You’ll want to know this code if you’re a smartphone user who is particular about the quality of your images and the appearance of your screen. You may test the LCD display using this. View the nine hidden symbols that you didn’t know you could text.

Code for Android: *#*#34971539#*#*

By keeping in mind this coded string of numbers and letters, you can rapidly access information from your display camera.

Code for Android: *#*#232337#*#

Have you ever questioned what your Bluetooth address is? You can quickly obtain it in the palm of your hand by typing in this lengthy smartphone code.

Code for Android: *#*#7262626#*#*

By entering this code, the field test feature will activate, allowing you to determine the precise signal strength your phone is receiving. Making a decision on whether to install a signal-boosting device is made easier with this knowledge.

Code for I Phone: *3001#12345#

This collection of characters and numbers serves as a field test for you, displaying cell signal and reception values. These 17 iPhone hacks may surprise you.

*#*#4986*2650468#*#* (important Firmware Info)

This code is significant since it returns vital data related to the firmware information for the device. The firmware information, including PDA, phone, hardware, and the RF call date or manufacturing date, is returned by the code. You can use this code to examine the firmware details if you suspect tampering with your device’s firmware.

*#3282*727336*# (view System and Storage Information)

You can access system and storage information by using this crucial code. With the help of this code, you can also view data usage statistics. Although it is difficult, it is possible to forge such data. You may accurately learn about the internal Android operating system on the smartphone as well as the available storage by running this USSD code.

*#*#34971539#*#* (view Information About the Camera)

You can access detailed information about the camera, including the number of cameras, maximum zoom, firmware version, and other specifics, by using the last code on our list. Given that modern mobile cameras include several modules, you can spot instances of camera firmware manipulation with this code.

