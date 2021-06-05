Xiaomi has rolled out Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 9 SE ‘Global’ variant

Back in 2019, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched Mi 9 SE as the world’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 smartphone. The smartphone was unveiled alongside Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The device use runs on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Later on, the operating system was updated to Android 11 based MIUI 11 and finally into MIUI 12. Now, according to the latest news, after two years of launch, the handset has started receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in global markets.

Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for the Chinese variant of the Mi 9 SE from March 2021 onwards. The Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 9 SE is live for the ‘Global’ variant with build number V12.5.1.0.RFBMIXM.

Xiaomi is calling this update ‘Stable’ which means at least in terms of theory that the update should be available for all units of the Mi 9 SE Global variant. Since OTA updates are known for staged rollout, your device might take some time before receiving it but it is more or less confirmed that any Mi 9 SE device will eventually receive the update.

It is to be noted that there are two more international variants of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE: Mi 9 SE ‘EEA’ and ‘Russia’. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that these devices will also get the MIUI 12.5 update.