Andrew Yang’s Anti-Circumcision Stance Resurfaces with NYC Mayoral Operate

Andrew Yang‘s conclusion to operate for mayor of New York City has introduced a single of his extra strange political positions back to gentle — he’s towards circumcision.

If you don’t remember … Yang built headlines as a Democratic presidential candidate in early 2019 by tweeting that he was “in opposition to the exercise” of regimen infant circumcision.

He later clarified it can be not a tough stance — he just thinks it need to be a alternative remaining up to parents — but now he is possessing to describe himself all around again.

Thanks Ben! I have attended many friends’ brises and felt privileged to do so. I consider in spiritual independence. This is each parent’s private choice and not a function of federal government. Pleased New Calendar year! — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 31, 2020

@AndrewYang

That’s simply because Ben Max, Government Editor at Gotham Gazette, tweeted that he’d just figured out of Yang’s anti-circumcision just take and joked that it “may well not be beneficial in a Democratic principal in New York Metropolis” …. the place, of course, there is a very substantial Jewish population.

So, just like in 2019, Yang’s striving to minimize off the controversy early. He replied, saying he’s attended several friends’ brises and thinks in spiritual flexibility. He then reiterates … “This is each individual parent’s private selection and not a part of government. Delighted New Year!”

This is pretty significantly in line with what Yang informed us back in April 2019, when he produced it obvious he won’t suggest any disrespect to Jewish folks or moms and dads who opt for to circumcise their youngsters.

Whether or not or not he is just making an attempt to save his possess pores and skin is up for debate, but a person thing’s for guaranteed … Yang functioning for mayor is heading to be interesting!