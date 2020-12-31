Andrew Watt claims Ozzy Osbourne is “like a household member now”

Andrew Watt has spoken about his connection with Ozzy Osbourne, indicating that the steel icon is “like a spouse and children member now”.

Speaking in a new interview, the Grammy award-profitable LA songwriter/producer discussed his functioning relationship with the Prince of Darkness because collaborating with him on his modern album ‘Ordinary Man’.

“With Ozzy, I’m this sort of a lover of his. I’ve found every interview and listened to every single album of his… there’s very little about him that I really do not know,” Watt told Guitar.com. “I approached his audio absolutely distinct as a enthusiast of his and asked what would his followers get pleasure from executing? There is no just one way.

“It was a genuine dream. When you glance again on a job in music and being blessed sufficient to be a musician, it’s those people forms of moments that will genuinely stick. I have put in so significantly time with a person I idolise. Ozzy’s like a spouse and children member now.”

He ongoing: “We talk each single working day and we’re operating on a second report. His full family is the most giving loved ones. Ozzy was quite sick when we commenced the very first album recovering from his neck surgical procedures and this album gave him another lease on daily life.

“It was the initial time I’d ever been included in some thing musical that was about anything increased than the songs. It saved this guy’s lifetime. I reached my childhood dream of staying capable to make rock ‘n’ roll with the specific particular person I preferred to make it with.”

In the meantime, Osbourne‘s following studio album is set to feature an all-star solid of backing musicians, together with users of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

Andrew Watt has mentioned the group are “about midway through” recording the comply with-up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’.

The new band, Watt stated in a new job interview, characteristics Ozzy on vocals, himself on guitar, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, and Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith sharing drumming responsibilities.