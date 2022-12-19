Andrew Shue Net Worth: His Actual Property!

American actor Andrew Eppley Shue is most known for his recurring role as Melrose Place’s Billy Campbell. For a number of years, Shue was a professional soccer player.

Andrew Shue’s Net Worth Is $

Perhaps Andrew Shue’s most recognizable role was as Michael on the 1990s sitcom Melrose Place. In addition, he helped establish the online-media production studio Cafe Media. It has been estimated that Andrew is worth $50 million thanks to the website CelebrityNetWorth.

Also: Dionne Warwick Net Worth: Is She in Debt?

The Beginnings

Born in Wilmington, Delaware on February 20, 1967, Andrew Eppley Shue is the son of James William Shue, a lawyer and real estate developer who served as president of the International Food and Beverage Corporation and was involved in Republican politics.

James William Shue had previously made an unsuccessful bid for a seat in the United States Congress from New Jersey. Anne Brewster, her mother, worked in banking and rose to the position of vice president of the private banking business at Chemical Bank Corporation.

Elisabeth Shue, Shue’s sister, made a few early, uncredited cameos in movies, including Adventures in Babysitting and The Karate Kid, in which he also appeared.

Originally from Maplewood, New Jersey, Shue attended and played soccer at Columbia High School. After that, he went on to play soccer at the collegiate level, specifically at Dartmouth College, where he was named to the All-American team.

During the colder months, he was in Glasgow, Scotland, where he attended school and played soccer for Queens Park FC. From Dartmouth in 1989, he graduated with a BA in history.

Career

In 1991, Andrew attended a movie premiere with his sister and an agent asked her whether he was an actor, despite the fact that he had no intention of becoming an actor. A positive response came from Elisabeth. An additional 12 months later, Aaron Spelling cast him in an early role on his “Beverly Hills, 90210” spinoff.

Shue was chosen to play Billy Campbell on the then-untitled “Melrose Place” in May of 1992. Shue was the sensitive guy with excellent hair who was the whipping boy of Courtney Thorne-character Smith’s Allison Parker in a Los Angeles apartment complex packed with attractive scheming neighbors in their 20s. As a cast member, he stayed with the show for a total of six years.

As Matt Damon and Claire Danes’ abusive husband in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Rainmakers,” Andrew appeared on Melrose Place at the same time. The feature film “Grace,” which Shue co-wrote with his sister Elisabeth, brother John, and brother-in-law Davis Guggenheim, was inspired by Elisabeth’s experiences as the sole girl on an all-boys soccer team during their childhood. The movie was also a memorial to the Shue siblings’ older brother Will, who passed away in 1988.

Also: Boris Becker Net Worth: How Much He Got from Tennis?

Private Matters

Jennifer Hageney, a flower designer, was Shue’s wife from 1994 to 2008. Nathaniel was born in 1996, Aiden in 1999, and Wyatt in 2004; all three boys are sons. They officially called it quits in 2008. Amy Robach, a former co-anchor of the Today Show and current ABC News correspondent married Shue in 2010. She’s a divorcee with two young girls.

Andrew co-founded a youth volunteer group in the 1990s called Do Something with Michael Sanchez. Do Something is still active today, providing financial support to young people who want to make a difference in their local and national communities. Teens for Jeans, one of its signature programs, has amassed millions of pairs of jeans for distribution to homeless youth. He has been elevated to Director status.

Actual Property

A triplex home in Manhattan’s Financial District was reportedly rented by Shue and his wife in 2013. The more than 3,100 square-foot apartment features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The apartment’s three stories can be reached by a private elevator. It was stated that the couple’s monthly rent was $16,800.