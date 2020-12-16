Andrew Heffernan on residing with mind damage from actively playing rugby league: ‘My head feels like glass now – one bump and I will be sick for days’

Andrew Heffernan was compelled to retire early

Credit history: SHUTTERSTOCK

Andrew Heffernan understood it was time to retire when he was driving from Hull to Manchester and could barely see the street in front of him.

It was May well 2018 and the Australian, then 23 and a extremely-regarded centre for Hull Kingston Rovers, had recently endured his eighth head injury on a rugby league industry. The worst was a significant concussion endured versus St Helens but the most recent had been in a sport with Widnes on April 7, 2018, in what would eventually establish to be the final video game of what experienced been a hugely promising profession. The Australian was decided to return, but it was that auto journey which confident him his times as a rugby league participant had been over.

“I desired to occur back for the Magic Weekend derby against Hull FC in Newcastle and experienced family members traveling about from Australia for it,” he tells Telegraph Sport.

“Around that time, I was progressing back into get in touch with coaching and experienced a wonderful physio searching immediately after me, but I was even now having difficulties with the signs or symptoms of concussion – a thumping headache, dizziness and nausea.

“At just one stage I walked out in the center of the night time and my home-mate, Adam Quinlan, experimented with to simply call me. I disregarded his calls and he knew some thing wasn’t right because I was not telling people today the comprehensive extent of my head accidents.

“I then drove to decide on up my brother and cousin from Manchester Airport and had to pull in excess of simply because I could rarely see.

“My head was spinning, I was dizzy, and I hadn’t slept simply because I experienced been out wondering about irrespective of whether I really should explain to men and women what I was going by means of.

“I seriously desired to be back enjoying and it obtained to the position exactly where I realised there was no way I could do that.

“I called my partner and my parents and told them what was happening. It was incredibly psychological due to the fact it was the realisation that my occupation was coming to an finish.”

Andrew Heffernan in action for Hull KR in 2017

Credit history: SHUTTERSTOCK

Right after medics in Manchester failed to diagnose his affliction, experts in London advised Heffernan he experienced sustained destruction to his vestibular process, which coordinates motion with equilibrium.

He took frequent doses of amitriptyline, but ongoing to go through with migraines and so retired household to Australia to concentration on his extended-phrase health and fitness. The 25 12 months-previous, who presently held a diploma in exercising science, embarked on a masters in sports activities rehabilitation which he accomplished this 12 months.

But above two several years on, Heffernan is continue to coming to phrases with residing with a mind injuries.

He states: “After I retired and remaining Hull KR, I had at minimum another yr wherever the signs nevertheless rocked me, whilst not to the extent as when I performed.

“My recovery then plateaued and I was however on a good amount of medicine – I just could not appear to completely shake it.

“Back in Australia, I did a bit of investigate into concussion and its protocols for my masters degree. I observed a physio who specialised in concussions and necks. Mainly he felt that one harm which had been neglected for the duration of the method was the relationship amongst my brain and neck.

“We started off to function on that and around a interval, it definitely began to enhance points.

“That gave me the push to hold improving and I’d say I’m not just one hundred for each cent but am near to ninety-5. The significant issue was to get working out and moving once again, but now my head feels like glass.

“What almost certainly wouldn’t have offered me a headache prior to my injuries does now. For illustration, if you bump your head on a cupboard or car doorway you would ordinarily shrug it off.

“Those things seriously influence me and I close up experience very ill for days.”

It is stark listening to a 25-calendar year-old person describing the results of residing with a brain personal injury, but Heffernan’s story is not likely to be an isolated scenario. Rugby union is confronting its worst fears when it will come to the consequences of recurring head blows and it appears to be most likely the 13-person activity need to do the very same. Heffernan, at the very least, realised as quickly as he retired that he was incredibly vulnerable, and he has not performed any get hold of activity considering the fact that that sport versus Widnes.

He factors: “If I bought a decent knock all over again, I feel I would be someplace back to square just one, if not worse.

“The major enhancement has been the working day-to-say stuff, such as driving or examining e-mails on my notebook. I’d say in the final nine months, it has commonly been an upward trend. I come to feel very superior and don’t have to regularly imagine about my rehab.”

But even with staying an upbeat character the panic of what the foreseeable future retains is pretty genuine for Heffernan, as it has been for so several gamers who have arrive forward in modern months and a long time. The greatest concern is regardless of whether he has suffered Continual Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a variety of dementia linked with recurrent episodes of concussion and joined to contacts athletics these as rugby and boxing.

Asked if he believed he had suffered lasting harm, Heffernan reported: “Potentially. It is difficult to know whether or not there has been any variety of psychological adjust in me.

“Having to retire, not understanding what would occur following and no matter if factors would get greater, I was having difficulties mental wellness-wise at that level.

“I don’t know no matter if which is experienced a long lasting outcome but I think you learn to control it and factors boost.”

But Heffernan is not angry. He is settled in Canberra with companion Kiara, where by he is effective as a strength and conditioning mentor, and in its place of being bitter and taking into consideration authorized motion he prefers to target on his foreseeable future rather than the past.

Heffernan provides: “Tim Sheens, my mentor at Hull KR, explained, ‘if you appear in the rear watch mirror, you are likely to crash’.

“If I expend all these many years becoming bitter about what happened, I’m just going to be depressing.

“The guidance I got from Hull KR at the time, viewing a psychologist, aided me to get the job done by means of that.

“I’ve bought a superb spouse and loved ones who have been with me every move of the way. It’s a hard course of action to guidance an individual who is heading by way of a brain personal injury due to the fact of the emotion concerned. You are seeking to supply assistance and advice but you don’t know when it is heading to conclude or get greater.

“I may have experienced some form of lengthy-phrase results, but by not actively playing I know I’m not earning that even worse. My focus has been on my recovery and, I guess, the next section of my daily life in conditions of receiving a career established up so that I can hold going ahead.”

The dilemma rugby league should deal with is regardless of whether there are some others these kinds of as Heffernan out there, ready to tell their story.

