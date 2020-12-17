Andrea Bocelli sings Hallelujah in spectacular dance audio video clip – Watch | New music | Leisure

Andrea Bocelli has saved himself pretty active this yr inspite of the complications of the pandemic. Soon after dwell-streaming his Audio For Hope Easter Sunday concert, the remarkable Italian tenor has launched a new studio album in Imagine. And lately he released the tunes online video for his fourth single Hallelujah, which he says signifies the messages of unity and hope that are at the core of the record.

The lovely dance new music movie of the Leonard Cohen go over was shot in Liguria, which is situated on the north-western coast of Italy. Bocelli is found climbing about rocks by the ocean as team Retropalco dance all-around him. Also featured prominently in the video is the Roman Catholic Church of St Peter (San Pietro) situated at Porto Venere on the Ligurian coast. The 5th-century structure faces the Gulf of Poets and was restored in the early 1930s. Read Much more: Andrea Bocelli sings Hallelujah duet with daughter Virginia – Watch

Last weekend, the Italian tenor sang Hallelujah in a gorgeous duet with his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The 62-calendar year-outdated father was doing his festive stay-streamed live performance Feel in Xmas when he invited his 8-12 months-old on phase. Holding a guitar, Virginia handed it to him prior to they began singing in English and Italian collectively. The exclusive Christmas overall performance at the Teatro Regio di Parma observed Bocelli team up with imaginative director Franco Dragone, very best recognized for Cirque Du Soleil.

Bocelli spoke completely with Specific.co.united kingdom before this year about the two new duets that element on his hottest album Imagine. He stated: “Regarding the duets, it was a good joy to intertwine my voice with that of the terrific Cecilia Bartoli, the most important mezzo-soprano of our time with her own flourishing vocation. “It was a fantastic joy to have the option to duet with Alison Krauss, a multi-proficient, exuberant artist, just one of the accurate icons of American new music.” The tenor recorded with them remotely because of to the pandemic, detailing: “In compliance with regional overall health safeguards, we opted to history the tracks individually: Cecilia in Monte Carlo and Alison in Nashville. Of course, just before and immediately after, we acquired jointly around movie phone calls several occasions to optimise the recording and sing “together”, albeit at a length!”