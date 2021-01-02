Andrea Bocelli performs flute and sings Dolce è Sentire for Christmas Working day live performance – Look at | Tunes | Enjoyment

Regardless of these complicated occasions, Andrea Bocelli has managed to keep on giving a series of stay-streamed concert events through the year. Most just lately, the Italian tenor executed on Christmas Day at Basilica di San Francesco in Assisi. Inside of the beautiful developing, the 62-12 months-outdated sang Dolce è Sentire (Fratello Sole Sorella Luna) from his new album Feel.

Down below the formal video clip, St Francis of Assisi’s poetry is quoted: “How sweet it is to know I’m no for a longer period by itself / but aspect of an huge life / that shines resplendent and generous all-around me / a gift from Him, from His immense enjoy.”

An accompanying statement by Bocelli reads: “This sung prayer of Franciscan inspiration is a small masterpiece, established to a tune by my pricey departed pal, Riz Ortolani.

“A piece that is rigorous and moving in its melodic simplicity, that speaks to the surprise of creation, referencing the Canticle of the Sunlight developed 8 centuries in the past by the Holy poet of Assisi.

“And from Assisi, to the notes of Dolce Sentire, I hope that this new music may perhaps be a balm for all your hearts, as properly as offering the revolutionary pressure of the Christian concept.”

