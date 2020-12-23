Andrea Bocelli on singing with daughter Virginia – Loved ones album ideas? Exclusive job interview | Songs | Leisure

Bocelli surprised the planet when his 8-12 months-outdated daughter joined him on the throughout the world stream of his live performance from the Teatro Regio di Parma on December 12. The pair carried out a beautiful version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah all through the Believe that in Christmas concert. The 62-calendar year-old has two older sons, Amos and Matteo, from his very first relationship to Enrica Cenzatti, although Virginia is from his 2nd relationship to Veronica Berti, who is also his supervisor. The tenor spoke to us from his Tuscan residence, Villa Alpemare, about generating music with his relatives.

What has the response been like to the streamed live performance and the second 1 from the Frassasi caves? “The response was frustrating, exceeding all our anticipations. At the dwell concert from Teatro Regio in Parma, more than 70 thousand followers accessed the dwell stream, from a lot more than 100 nations. “This was even more affirmation that the people’s values and thirst for magnificence and spirituality, is much better than ever prior to and for their need to have to replicate and re-join with their souls.”

Can you explain the feeling of singing such a stunning music as Halleluyah to the globe with your daughter? “It was a genuine Xmas existing that Virginia gifted to me. It was quite psychological but there was no apprehension: I focused on the beauty and intimacy and I tried to express the serenity, encouragement and reassurance to Virginia. “We sat on phase with only a guitar, the silence and her voice intertwining with mine. It was beautiful and easy. “It was a incredibly exclusive minute, one particular to savour and bear in mind generally.” SCROLL DOWN TO Enjoy ANDREA AND VIRGINIA Perform AT Dwelling

Was Virginia nervous? “No, she was not anxious, she is a incredibly identified little one, and undoubtedly her piano and dance experiments have served her comprehend when you need to have to give your all. In Parma, every thing went efficiently and with the greatest of simplicity. It is a father and daughter duo singing a track collectively. Virginia has mastered how to forget the cameras and remain focussed. She maintains the proper spontaneity – on a song that I’d just lately recorded that she has listened to so quite a few times. Does Virginia have singing lessons at home with you? She did not get any singing classes, no. Whilst, she grew up on diet plan of bread and songs. She has been studying the piano for three many years and has been absorbing the artwork and sounds considering that she was born. Indeed, from her mother’s womb, Virginia was equipped to experience day-to-day studio periods, performs at the theatre and the recording of Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette at the opera.