Andrea Bocelli live performance A Christmas Prayer live-streaming TONIGHT: ‘Intimate and unique’ | Music | Leisure

The publish included: “Andrea Bocelli invitations you to an personal and exceptional Christmas general performance from the gorgeous Frasassi Caves in Italy.

“Be part of us are living on Fb on 18th December: 10am PST, 1pm EST, 6pm GMT, 7pm CET.”

The caves, close to the little city of Genga, have been only found out in 1971 and are globe-famous for their elaborate displays of stalactites and stalagmites.

Bocelli went on to say: “There is a hidden tune in all issues. Every patch of earth, each individual rock is a stave waiting to be read through.”

SCROLL DOWN TO Check out THE TRAILER FOR TONIGHT’S Concert