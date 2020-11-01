Spotted: Gossip Girl lovers planning to get some critical ideas and feelings of what they are going to see.

Good morning, Upper East Siders. Are you prepared to observe Penn Badgley‘s 34th birthday by taking a stroll down 5th Circuit memory lane? That is correct, in honour of leisurely Boy’s huge day, we are revisiting the CW hit show’ by standing all its pairings–the good, the evil and the oh-so-very fairly.

Within the duration of its own six-season run, Gossip Girl worked its way through nearly every matching conceivable. Nate (Chace Crawford) dated pretty much every single female who appeared on the series, although Serena (Blake Lively) had her fair share of love pursuits. And c’mon, who will forget about Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester), together with the set going to become one of TV’s most beloved couples. )

However, was able to snag the best spot in our position? Or has been a different pairing able to conquer”Chair” and claim success?