An 85-Year-Old Man Is Charged with Shooting Ralph Yarl, Who Went to The Wrong House, While the Teenager Is Released from The Hospital!

Chris Kattan is tying the knot! Last month, the 52-year-old Saturday Night Live alum proposed to his fiancée Maria Libri at a Wilco concert in Chicago, and she accepted.

“Maria and I accept each other fully for who we are,” Kattan tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. We love each other not in spite of our quirks and peculiarities, but because of them.

He continues, “When I got to see her and spend time with her a few months after our first meeting, and I realized that our creative minds were completely in sync (after the first sketch we did together), I knew I was in trouble! Thankfully, she shared my sentiments.”

After Libri interviewed Kattan in Springfield, Illinois, over a year and a half ago, while he was on tour for a comedy performance, the two had an instant rapport.

“It’s funny how life sometimes works and gives you gifts when you’re not looking for them,” says the former journalist who is now a screenwriter and actor. “When we first met, we were instantly at ease with one another. Call it strange, mystical, or magical, but it’s as if we knew each other in a previous existence. After spending that first day with Chris, I knew (even though I didn’t know how) that my life would never be the same again.

A Missouri man is charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting a Black teen who rang the wrong doorbell while attempting to pick up his younger siblings.

White Andrew Lester, 85, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Thursday shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson told KMBC News on Monday.

CNN reports that Thompson stated at a news conference, “I can confirm there was a racial element to this case.” Thompson did not elucidate on the findings of the investigators.

Thompson noted that, if convicted, Lester could face a life sentence for felony assault in the first degree, which entails a minimum of 10 to 30 years and a maximum of life.

CNN reports that a warrant for Lester’s arrest has been issued, but he has not yet been detained. It is unknown whether Lester has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Yarl was discharged from the hospital on Monday, according to his counsel Ben Crump’s statement to CNN. Crump told the news station that the adolescent was still coping with the trauma of the ordeal, but that his family is grateful he survived the gunshot.

Crump stated, “He is not out of the woods yet, but the good news is that (medical officials) deemed him stable enough to return home.”

Thursday, Yarl was instructed by his parents to pick up his siblings from their friend’s home. A mix-up regarding the address where he was anticipated led him to the incorrect residence.

At N.E. 115th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, he pulled into the driveway and walked up to the front door to retrieve his younger twin siblings. Yarl was unaware that he had gone to the incorrect residence. Fox 4 reports that he went to N.E. 115th St. instead of N.E. 115th Terr.

He was then “shot in front of the residence by the homeowner,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Sunday at a press conference.

A local hospital received Yarl, an honors student and section leader in his high school band who aspired to attend Texas A&M University. According to a GoFundMe page created by his aunt, he “has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally” despite surviving the shooting.

KMBC, a CNN affiliate, reports that protesters have taken to social media and the streets, demanding “justice for Ralph” and brandishing signs reading “Ringing a doorbell is not a crime” and “The shooter should do the time.”

Dozens of protesters have gathered in front of the residence of the man who shot Yarl, demanding that he be charged with the crime.

Halle Berry, Questlove, Justin Timberlake, and other celebrities also weighed in.

“His name is #Ralph Yarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling,” tweeted Berry. “My heart completely broke when I learned that this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head.”

Questlove, who assisted the Yarl family in hiring renowned attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump, penned, “I was a Ralph. Everyone was Ralph.”

“He is a brilliant, talented, kind, and outgoing 16-year-old from a beautiful family who was shot twice by a white man when Ralph rang the doorbell to collect his younger siblings.

“A young Black child HAS THE RIGHT TO MISTAKENLY ENTER 115th Street rather than 115th Terrace WITHOUT BEING SHOT. Period.”