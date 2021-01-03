Amyl and the Sniffers cover Patrick Hernandez’s ‘Born to Be Alive’

Amyl and The Sniffers have included Patrick Hernandez’s ‘Born to Be Alive’ for a new singles sequence – pay attention underneath.

The track was produced this 7 days (December 30) as aspect of the Melbourne-dependent Increasing singles club, who explain the protect as “an anthem to support us stage dive into 2021, with comprehensive hearts and flailing limbs”.

“It’s great 2 be alive!” the band wrote on Instagram to announce the protect. “CELEBRATE THE WIERD Calendar year!

“Rising Melbourne organised us to address just one of the very best songs ever, out on the 30th in time for New Year’s Eve.”

Hear to the ‘Born To Be Alive’ deal with below.

Amyl and the Sniffers launched their self-titled debut album in 2019. Given that then, they’ve shared a live EP recorded at a display in their hometown of Melbourne, teamed up with Viagra Boys on a John Prine include and introduced a new video clip for ‘Gacked On Anger’.

The band also picked up a host of nominations at the 2020 NME Awards back again in February, which include Very best Stay Act, Most effective Australian Band, Ideal Australian Album and Greatest Australian Music for ‘Gacked On Anger.’

They also showcased as NME Australia‘s initial-ever cover stars in December 2019.

Reviewing the band’s debut album, NME wrote: “Move speedy, be daring and trust your instincts – if there was a mission statement for Amyl and The Sniffers’ bruising and fantastic debut album, we suspect it’d be together all those traces. Or, additional most likely, they’d tell you to piss off and not overthink matters – it’s just a bit enjoyment.

“It’s ‘pub-punk’ for now, but there is a good prospect it’ll choose them to considerably even larger stages sooner instead than later on. It is not major, it is not intelligent, but it’s a bloody hoot.”