Amy Robach Net Worth: How Much GMA Pays Her!

The American Amy Joanne Robach is a news anchor for ABC. She is the regular fill-in anchor for Good Morning America and the breaking news anchor for 20/20. She hosted NBC’s Today on Saturdays, was an anchor for MSNBC and served as a national correspondent for NBC News.

Just how Much Does Amy Robach Get Paid for Her Role as Co-Host of GMA?

I was wondering how much money Good Morning America’s Amy Robach makes. Robach began working for GMA as a correspondent in July 2012 and was later elevated to news anchor in March 2014. ABC’s Outbreak: What You Need to Know, which Robach began hosting in March 2020, covered the news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and took over the time slot previously occupied by GMA3’s Strahan & Sara. After GMA3: Strahan & Sara was canceled, the show was rebranded as GMA3: What You Need To Know and shifted its focus to more general news. Robach, TJ Holmes, and Jennifer Ashton are the hosts of the show.

How much does Amy Robach get paid for her appearances on Good Morning, America? Celebrity Net Worth estimates Robach’s income to be $1 million per year. The compensation that Robach receives as a co-host on Good Morning America is average for co-hosts. As host of Good Morning America, ABC News, and This Week, George Stephanopoulos reportedly earns $15 million to $18 million a year, as reported by The Wrap.

Stephanopoulos, along with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, is one of the three major anchors on ABC’s morning show Good Morning America, and in 2019 they agreed to pay him $65 million over the course of four years, or $15–$18 million annually. Based on data collected by Celebrity Net Worth, Roberts earns $18 million annually hosting Good Morning America, while Strahan earns $17 million. The site also claims that Ginger Zee, another Good Morning America host, earns $500,000 per year, while Lara Spencer makes $3 million.

How Much Money Does Amy Robach Have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy is worth an estimated $50 million.

Personal History

Robach eventually married longtime boyfriend Tim McIntosh in 1996. In 2008, after being married for 12 years, they made the decision to separate. During their marriage, they produced two daughters, Ava in 2002 and Analise in 2006. A full 12 months after the finalization of her divorce, Robach announced her engagement to “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue.

Their paths had met the previous year at a book club gathering. On Robach's 37th birthday in 2010, the couple tied the married at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. There was a view of the Hudson River from the venue. Robach is the stepfather to Wyatt, Aidan, and Nate, three young men.

Life Outside of Work

