‘Among Us’ will be arriving on Xbox programs subsequent yr

Amongst Us is arriving on additional consoles subsequent year, beginning with the Xbox household.

Pursuing the announcement that the sport would be becoming a member of Xbox Game Pass for Computer system, Microsoft later on quietly revealed that Xbox entrepreneurs will also be ready to enjoy Amid Us from their consoles sometime in 2021.

Just after the Personal computer launch yesterday (December 17), the organization followed up with an additional tweet to split the information. According to a reply, Between Us will be coming to Xbox 1, Xbox Sequence X and Xbox Series S.

See the full announcement below:

*pops out of vent*

Oops, we’ve been caught. @AmongUsGame comes to Xbox and @XboxGamePass in 2021!https://t.co/gH7wUVqmUM https://t.co/eEvRBV6c5e

— Xbox (@Xbox) December 17, 2020

The game not long ago produced its console debut on to Nintendo Change, immediately after a modern Indie Showcase shadow dropped the title before this 7 days. It marked the initially time the sport has remaining Pc and cell equipment.

The Sport Awards saw the unveiling of a new map, which features brand new jobs, traversal mechanics and the potential for gamers to pick their setting up place on the map. There is no verified launch day outdoors of an early 2021 release window.

Between Us’ existence at The Game Awards also noticed it having household some major wins. Through the exhibit it won Greatest Multiplayer and Ideal Cellular Recreation. Inspite of the game originally releasing in 2018, its rise in recognition this year created it qualified for the awards.

Fortnite is also trying to replicate the Amongst Us formulation with its new recreation method – The Spy Within. Players are divided into two teams and should uncover the spies among their ranks.