Amitabh Bachchan marks 20 years old Mohabbatein

Every authentic Amitabh Bachchan lover will recall 2000 indicated the start of Amitabh Bachchan’s next innings The celebrity needed back-to-back success along with his little display stint Kaun Banega Crorepati along with his big-screen trip with Mohabbatein. The Aditya Chopra movie saw him as the head of a college who’s strictly against adore and is packed on fundamentals.

Nowadays the rom-com co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finishes 20 years. 20 years ago, the movie had hit the displays and everybody was eager to see not just one, but four enjoy stories wrapped in one. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a movie of a movie and stated,”Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. . Mohabbatein is unique for a lot of reasons. . 20 decades of this gorgeous romance, a roller coaster of feelings. Eternally thankful for all of the love you carry on to shower. #Mohabbatein Aditya Chopra. YRF.”

T 3702 – The audio of the movie is really a treasure. . The lyrics, the makeup, every tune is highly made. . Happy to have been part of the film.Relive the songs: https://t.co/jMEWBheSxU#Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrf pic.twitter.com/ELHWVdTWFa

Amitabh Bachchan stole the show at Mohabbatein along with his role in a strict disciplinarian was applauded by most. The film also starred six fresh faces such as Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani. Amitabh Bachchan frequently gets nostalgic about his films and shares some fantastic anecdotes relating to it. And he’s done exactly the same with Mohabbatein also.