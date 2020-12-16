The Amistad Job of the Thomas Much more Modern society is internet hosting a push conference Wednesday on Fb founder Mark Zuckerberg’s alleged impact in the 2020 election.

In accordance to the event’s press release, the information convention will “release a groundbreaking report exposing a darkish income apparatus of 10 nonprofit corporations funded by five foundations whose intent was to basically undermine the electoral program.”

This “injection of hundreds of tens of millions of bucks into the election — $500 million of which came from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — violated point out election regulations and resulted in an unequal distribution of funding that deprived voters of both due approach and equivalent safety,” states the release.

Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Challenge, and J.R. Carlson of Stillwater Complex Alternatives will existing the conclusions at midday Jap at the Westin Arlington Gateway in Arlington, VA.



WHO: Phill Kline, Director, the Amistad Task of the Thomas Much more Society / J.R. Carlson, Stillwater Technological Answers

WHAT: Press conference to release report on Mark Zuckerberg-funded network that funneled non-public resources into the community administration of elections in crucial swing states, causing havoc, confusion, and lawlessness in the 2020 election. Wherever: The Westin Arlington Gateway, F. Scott Fitzgerald Home B / 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203 WHEN: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 / 12:00 noon EST