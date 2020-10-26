American Music Awards 2020: Watch the Entire List of Nominations

It is nearly time for the 2020 American Music Awards!

The nominees for the major occasion were shown on Monday, Oct. 26, together with Dua Lipa declaring that the contenders in 3 groups dwell on Good Morning America.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch got the most nominations with eight nods apiece. Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind with five nominations and Poor Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift received four nods each. First-time nominees DaBaby and also Doja Cat fastened four nominations, too.

Several new classes were introduced, also. These comprised Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), in Addition to Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).

Thus, how should you make an AMA nomination? The nominees derive from crucial enthusiast interactions, that can be represented in Billboard graph characters and include loading, record and digital tune sales, radio airplay and societal action in Sept. 27, 2019 via Sept. 24, 2020. It is up for the fans to vote for the winners.

Viewers will view which artists take home a trophy by viewing the award series live in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 in:00 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC.

To see whether your favourite celebrity is currently in the running for an award, then have a look at the list of nominees below.