‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Dead in 42

Nikki McKibbin, who placed third to the Initial season of”American Idol” has Expired.

Resources linked to Nikki’s household tell TMZ, Nikki died of a brain aneurysm. She had been at the hospital on life assurance, and also now at 3 AM the morning, she had been brought to the living area where her organs had been picked and she had been pronounced dead.

Nikki was on”A.I.” at 2002, Once the series hit like an earthquake, even drawing Tremendous audiences. Her best recalled functionality was a pay of Alannah Myles tune,”Black Velvet.” She covered Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette and Melissa Ethridge, and Janice Joplin.

Nikki completed behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the contest.

Turns out, she Wasn’t the sole member of their household to compete. Her 15-year old boy Tristan Langley auditioned for the series at 2014 and forced it into Hollywood but got trimmed.

Nikki fought with some allies throughout her life… she’d substance abuse problems and seemed at 2008 on Dr. Drew’s”Celebrity Rehab.” She subsequently moved into a sober living home and her period that there was chronicled on”Sober House,” a spinoff of”Celebrity Rehab.”

Nikki also emerged on”Fear Factor,” and”Battle of the Network Reality Stars.”

Nikki has been married to Craig Sadler because 2007. She had been surrounded by relatives if she passed.

Nikki had been 42. RIP