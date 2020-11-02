American Idol Alum Nikki McKibbin Dead in 42

On Saturday, Craig composed on Facebook that Nikki was kept on life support for a little while since she had been a member donor.

“That should not be a surprise for people,” he said. “Even in the end she’s still offering. She had been so loved I know a large number of you’ll be mourning with us. There are just a couple of hours for me to hold her hand and kiss her brow.”

“The recent Covid situation will not permit the enormous service which she deserves, however I want to supply you with the chance to honor her,” he continued. “She is going to be brought to the OR at 3:00 am Central time to provide her closing gift that’ll conserve the lives of strangers”

He also added,”You likely know she almost glamorized Stevie Nicks. Before they start, they’ll perform’Landslide’ for the last time. If you can, you are able to pause 3:00 where you’re listen to it together with her. She’ll learn that you are discussing her farewell. She loved a lot of you personally and that I know you loved her also.”

Months after, Craig chose to Facebook back to encourage folks to participate in a puppy Nikki had lately rescued, including,”He wants one and Nikki could be relieved to know she had succeeded in rescuing him.”

Along with Craig, Nikki is survived by her child, Tristen Cole Langley, 22, that auditioned for period 13 of American Idol, and a granddaughter.