American Idol Alum Nikki McKibbin Dead At 42

Such terrible news coming in the sphere of American Idol…

Famous contestant Nikki McKibbin, who finished in third position throughout the first period of this mega-hit reality TV series back 2002, has expired. She had been only 42 years old, also leaves behind family, friends, and loved ones grieving her departure.

Publicly, McKibbin was famous for her outstanding run on the very first season of their reality TV music contest series. She finally finished third at that very first season of this contest, landing behind next position singer Justin Guarini and ultimate winner (and all-star celebrity ) Kelly Clarkson.

McKibbin was possibly best recalled on the series because of her pay Alannah Myles‘ tune Black , although in the time she covered functions from Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, also Janis Joplin, that got her to the top three from the end of everything. Her unforgettable performances turned up her into Idol history, as she moved all the way down to the cable in that unforgettable first time, right as the series took off in popularity such as a rocket all over the globe. Imagine a time which should have been on Idol!

Based on sources”linked to Nikki’s household,” who talked to TMZ regarding her passing, ” the singer died of a brain aneurysm. She’d been at the hospital on life support, also quite early in the afternoon on Sunday, November 1, so she had been seemingly declared dead. In accordance with the very same insiders, she was an organ donor.

Nikki did have any allies to struggle throughout her lifetime, and a single stage relegated to substance abuse dependency and finally appearing Dr. Drew‘s Celebrity Rehab back 2008. She appeared on reality TV shows such as Sober House, Fear Factor, and Battle of the Network Reality Stars throughout her time in the spotlight.

She leaves behind a loving family, including husband Craig Sadler, that she was married to because 2007. And she leaves her now-adult son Tristan Langley, too. Interestingly , Tristan auditioned for Idol at 2004 and left it all of the way to Hollywood prior to becoming cut out of the series at the point.

All our thoughts and prayers are with Nikki and her loved ones, friends, and nearest and dearest. Sad, sad things — and this kind of sudden, horrible catastrophe for the family to experience. Ugh.

Rush Additionally, Nikki…

