According to the latest news, an unknown user (@Tum_Apisak) has shared alleged benchmark results of an HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2xxx machine which is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU.

AMD is yet to announce its long-awaited Ryzen 7 5700G processor that comes with Zen 3 cores and built-in Radeon Vega graphics but these chips are floating around as PC makers are getting ready to launch computers based on these processors.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G benchmark results surface online

Basically, PC companies have to test and check their new systems before starting to ship, and sometimes these results leak. It should be noted that after testing, the PC makers might re-optimize the products before final shipping so consider this leaked data with a pinch of salt.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G has eight cores based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture which are clocked between 3.80 GHz to 4.60 GHz. They are equipped with a 16MB L3 cache, AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics with 512 stream processors operating at 2.0 GHz.

In CPU-Z, the Ryzen 7 5700G-based system scored 631 points in the single-thread test and 6534 points in the multi-thread test. The single thread result is higher than Intel’s Core i9-10900K CPU. It outperformed Intel’s Core i9-9900KS and Core i7-10700KF processors.

In UserBenchmark, the Ryzen 7 5700G-based scored above average. It scored 98 CPU points and 19 GPU points.

It should be noted that these are not the first benchmark results of AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G APU that has surfaced online. These are the first results obtained on a presumably commercial system. This simply indicates that the launch of the new APUs are getting closer and they might come in some new PC lineups.