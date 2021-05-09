AMD Radeon Pro W6800 spotted at User Benchmark with DX9 and DX10 workloads

According to the latest news, AMD’s next-generation Radeon Pro W6800 graphics card for workstations has been spotted in the User Benchmark database. It will be a part of the upcoming Radeon Pro W6000 lineup which will be entirely based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

The AMD Radeon Pro lineup has not been incorporated with a major update for a while. AMD has released a couple of Navi (RDNA 1) parts for PC and Apple workstations but those were aimed at the mainstream segment. AMD RDNA 2 based Radeon Pro W6000 lineup will bring workstation performance to both high end and mainstream users. It will power both mobile and desktop platforms.

AMD Radeon Pro W6800 has a DEVICE ID of ‘1002 73A3, 1002 0E1E’. It features a Big Navi GPU. As of now, it is impossible to specify which specific Navi 21 GPU SKU but it does feature 32 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The graphics card will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache.

AMD Radeon PRO W6800 graphic card at User benchmark

As discussed earlier, the performance of AMD’s Radeon Pro W6800 32 GB workstation graphics card has leaked out at the User benchmark. The performance is evaluated in DX9 and DX10 workloads. DX9 and DX10 workloads are old but still, we can form a basis of these numbers by comparing intergenerational cards. AMD’s upcoming graphics card has scored 159 and 131 FPS respectively in DX9 and DX10.

It should be noted that on similar workloads, Radeon RX 6800 scored 139 / 126 FPS, the Radeon RX 6800 XT scored 168 / 153 FPS and Radeon RX 6900 XT scored 197 / 183 FPS. Radeon RX 6000 series gaming graphics cards have better driver optimization than the Radeon Pro W6000 cards.

On contrary, NVIDIA RTX A6000 flagship workstation graphics card scored 198 / 216 FPS with a much larger 48 GB GDDR6 memory.

The performance numbers indicate this upcoming card will be closer to the Radeon RX 6800 XT. As of now, AMD is working on several W6000 Pro graphics cards so we can expect more details soon.