Ambulances carrying coronavirus patients forced to queue outside hospitals

Ambulances with Covid-19 sufferers have been seen queueing outside hospitals in England as the Overall health Secretary prepares to announce harder constraints amid surging scenarios.

ootage on social media appeared to display unexpected emergency motor vehicles lined up outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and Queen’s Healthcare facility in Romford, both equally in east London, on Tuesday, when NHS Providers’ deputy main government Saffron Cordery warned pressure on the NHS was “rising at an unsustainable rate”.

A statement unveiled by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge College Hospitals NHS Have faith in, which operates Queen’s Medical center, urged folks to only get hold of ambulance products and services in the circumstance of genuine emergencies.

“Along with the relaxation of the NHS, we are below considerable force as we seem soon after a rising amount of Covid-19 individuals, some of whom are being cared for properly in ambulances right before getting into Queen’s Healthcare facility,” it explained.

“You can assist us by calling NHS 111 if you have to have medical suggestions, and only coming to our unexpected emergency departments in a serious crisis.”

Coronavirus affected person quantities have attained their maximum degrees during the pandemic, with 51,135 even further instances and 414 deaths claimed on Tuesday.

These ambulances are queuing outdoors Queen Elizabeth Healthcare facility, Birmingham tonight. Thereâs a sick patient inside of just about every a person of them. They canât even enter the developing. This is the truth of Covid – ideal listed here, ideal now. Hospitals at breaking issue. (H/T @drpunith) pic.twitter.com/YlKLH8GBUW — Rachel Clarke (@health care provider_oxford) December 29, 2020

The Barts Health and fitness NHS Have confidence in, which is responsible for Royal London Hospital, stated in a assertion it experienced opened an more coronavirus ward on Sunday.

“We are dealing with incredibly substantial quantities of patients with Covid-19 throughout our hospitals, and in line with our winter escalation program we have moved into a ‘very substantial pressure’ phase and taking ways to preserve our individuals safe and sound,” it extra in its assertion on Tuesday.

Ambulances ended up also proven queueing outdoors Queen Elizabeth Medical center in Birmingham.

Palliative care medical doctor Rachel Clarke tweeted a image, taken by registrar Punith Kempegowda, with the caption noting there was a “sick patient inside just about every one” of the cars.

“This is the truth of Covid – ideal right here, suitable now. Hospitals are at breaking level,” Dr Clarke explained.

Health and fitness Secretary Matt Hancock is anticipated to explain to the Commons on Wednesday more spots in England will be placed less than the country’s toughest coronavirus limitations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a conference of the Government’s Covid-19 Operations committee on Tuesday evening, when changes to the tier program have been talked about.

Parts that may be moved from Tier 3 to Tier 4 due to escalating circumstance fees contain components of the East Midlands, this kind of as Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, as properly as all places of the West Midlands metropolitan county.

Hartlepool in north-east England, along with a handful of parts in Lancashire – Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley – could also be upgraded from Tier 3 to 4.

The Situations described ministers are also considering imposing the country’s hardest steps on components of the south-west and Cumbria.

PA