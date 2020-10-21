Amber Rose Shows A Time She Was Forced To Get Non-Consensual Sex With The Ex, Social Media Speculates Who She’s Referring To

Amber Rose Shows A Time She Had Been Glad To Have Non-Consensual Sex With An Experienced Partner, Social Media Tries And Select Who It’s

Amber Rose recently sat down with All the Women of Red Table Chat, Also Spoke about Permission Through Sexual Activity.

Amber Rose, 35, opened about a previous connection where she had been engaged non-consensual gender, with a spouse but he does not name who. She states that it occurred after she advised the un-named man she did not need to maintain a relationship with him .

“I had been in a connection for two-years. I’d consensual sex lots of occasions throughout that connection. I didn’t need to be with him , I advised him I was leaving he did not need to hear this.”

She adds that he also ripped off her clothes and started to have intercourse with her, prior to going to earn breakfast as though what he did was not wrong.

“He ripped off my clothes off, I felt wholeheartedly, I felt gross, so I believed I had been cared for. And it was dreadful. And then he went downstairs and left breakfast just like he did not do anything. So the gray region in that circumstance is, I have had sex so many times over both of these decades, I did not understand what had occurred. However, I understand exactly what I felt like following.”

Have a look at the clip under:

Following the clip started to make it’s rounds on line, fans began to attempt to determine which among Amber Rose’s exes she had been speaking to at the clip.

Amber Rose publicly obsolete rapper Kanye West to get two-years from 2008 -2010. She subsequently started dating rapper Wiz Khalifa at 2011, also has been participated in Wiz Khalifa about March 1, 2012. The group got married on July 8, 2013, along with Amber Rose filed for divorce against Wiz Khalifa around September 22, 2014, citing irreconcilable differences

Throughout the summer of 2017, Amber Rose was relationship rapper 21 Savage, as well as also the couple broke up in March of 2018.

Back in April of 2019, Amber Rose declared that she had been expecting a boy along with her boyfriend Alexander”AE” Edwards, that was actually the couple’s first child together. Amber Rose shares her 6-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz using rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“@ae4president and I’m SUPER excited to announce that we’ve a cute small Baby Boy along the road!” Rose captioned a photo of herself obtaining a sonogram. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy for a big brother”

Who would you believe Amber Rose is speaking to? Tell us in the comments!