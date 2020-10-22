Amber Rose: Kanye West & Trump Are Literally The Same Person!!

During her recent sitdown with podcaster Adam22, Amber Rose revealed why she thinks Kanye West supports Trump — she thinks they ‘e like twins.

“I don’t personally care what [Kanye] does,” she told the podcaster. “He’s just an ex boyfriend to me, but I could see why he loves Trump. They’re twinsies, they’re literally just the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, that’s Kanye, that is him…he probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. I’m assuming.”

She adds, “The fact that Trump uses white supremacy to get what he has to say across to people is…I don’t know, as a person of color it bothers me.”

She also weighed in on Ye’s comment about having to take 30 showers after he split from her.

“I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut shame me and say that you needed 30 showers, it’s like, bro, you took me around the world. Like, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was, you know, a one night thing and you wanted to shame me okay. But it’s like, you’ve done a lot for me. You’ve done a lot for me, you know.”