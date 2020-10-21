Amber Rose Claims’Famous’ Ex Boyfriend Raped Her – Warriors Believe Kanye!!

Amber Rose is really the latest celeb to sit with Jada Pinkett Smith because of the Red Table Chat on Facebook Watch.

The women met to chat about”permission” when she disclosed that she had been sexually attacked by an ex while attempting to leave the connection. She explained:

“that I had been in a relationship for a couple of decades. I’d consensual sex lots of occasions throughout that connection,” she informs the table. “I did not need to be with him . I advised him I was quitting and that he did not need to hear this. He ripped off my clothes. I felt wholeheartedly, I felt gross, so I felt as if I had been cared for. And it was dreadful. And he then went downstairs and ate breakfast just like he did not do anything”

She didn’t disclose the title of her ex. Fans are attempting to put two and two together and remember that she dated Kanye West for 2 decades… but she didn’t affirm that Ye was her offender.