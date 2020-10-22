Amber Rose claims Ex-BF Kanye West LOVES Donald Trump Because They Are’The identical Individual’

Amber Rose is becoming VERY real about a few of the famous ex-boyfriends!

The 37-year old celeb outdated Kanye West for almost two decades before dividing 2010, however it is well known that there is still bad blood between these. Needless to say, that the rapper’s notorious”30 showers” remark about Amber made waves back 2015, plus he has not been silent about criticizing her at other times, also.

Well, on Wednesday,” Rose appeared about the No Jumper tradition also needed her chance to reunite in the 43-year old ! ) The former stripper was teed up multiple occasions by sponsor Adam Grandmaison with concerns concerning her climb to fameand her connection with the College Dropout artist, along with her ideas about him today.

For starters, if Grandmaison inquired if Rose took some courses from Kanye throughout their time with them, she promptly shut down that. Because you can tell (under ), the Philly native actually tried to distance himself from her former affiliation with the controversial public figure:

“I did not soak up anything out of [Kanye]. Him and him are two different men and women. I am a compassionate individual. I have compassion. I am a fantastic person. That is why folks like me, and that is why anyone I have ever outdated always adored me. You can not really mention anybody that says anything very terrible for me, except for me personally because I got off. But I am not just like him. Whatsoever. I didn’t get anything .”

Yikes! Tell us how you truly feel, woman!!! Not saying you are wrong, however, at least according to that which we can see…

Anyhow, Rose also wished to ensure it is crystal clear that while commenting (temporarily ) about him throughout the podcast, she still does not care what Yeezy does now:

“I am indifferent. I actually don’t care. I do not really consider him like this. For me personally, it is just some guy that I dated ten decades back. I really don’t feel a relationship where I am, for example, worried. That is not my company. That is his wife’s company, what he can. For me personally, I am not that person in any way.”

However, if pushed by Grandmaison roughly Kanye’s contentious political stances and people appreciation of Donald Trump, Amber did admit there is something there. Looking back in her time together with Kim Kardashian West‘s now-husband, the Slut Walk creator noticed that the parallels she watched between him and his present President:

“I do not personally care what [Kanye] does. He is only an ex boyfriend for me, however I could find out why he enjoys Trump. They are twinsies, they are literally the exact same individual. They’re just the exact same individual. You will find matters that Trump claims and I am like, that is Kanye, that’s him. He sees himself Trump and that is the reason he affirms him. I am supposing.”

Makes a good deal of sense to people!!!

Curiously, the momma of 2 was introspective sufficient to tackle and blow off West’s destructive”30 showers” remark, criticizing it today because she looked back in the difficult moment:

“I do not understand whether he says things to create his spouse much more comfortable, yet to slut pity me and state you wanted 30 showers, and it is similar to, bro, you chose me round the entire world. Like, since when would you want 30 showers? I might see if it had been, you understand, a 1 night and you wished to pity me fine. Nevertheless, it’s like, you have done a great deal for me personally. You have done a great deal for mepersonally, you understand.”

Seriously! However, while bringing up her former connection with the controversial rapper and style designer, it seems like Amber has moved on and left peace with items.

The people figure summed this up well, imagining his inclination to bully others while still finishing:

“[He’s] not my kind of individuals. I’d like down to earth, cool individuals. I enjoy compassionate men and women. I am not vindictive. I have been given book deals to chat about him and simply crazy s**t and that I really don’t wish to take action. I really don’t need money from things like this, that is bad. Not all money is money. I do not live my life just like this. That would not make me more happy. Even if someone is deciding on me, he has for 10 years, then he’s picked on me for 10 years. He’s bullied me 10 years. However, I’ve simply moved on. I am glad. I have an wonderful husband. I have two lovely children [Sebastian and Slash].”

There is a good deal of reality! And did we simply catch her showing she and next baby dad Alexander Edwards are wed??

You are able to observe Amber’s complete interview (under ), where she discusses her newest OnlyFans accounts, her transition into motherhood, and much more. Each of the Kanye material starts at around the 14:00 second markers, and proceeds out there:

Well there you have it! Ideas, Perezcious subscribers?! Audio OFF on your responses to what Amber mentioned here, down at the remarks (below)!

